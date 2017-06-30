× Paul George traded to Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has been traded for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Pacers fans don’t have to worry about Oladipo leaving soon, he signed a 4-yr/$84M extension on Halloween of last year through the 2020-21 season.

Oladipo averaged 15.9 points in his first season in Oklahoma City as the secondary scorer to league MVP Russell Westbrook.

Sabonis is from Lithuania and played at Gonzaga for two seasons, averaging 17.6 PPG and 11.8 RPG in his sophomore campaign before declaring for the NBA Draft.

He saw a lot of the floor as a rookie for Oklahoma last year, averaging 20 minutes a game.

He is also the son of former Portland Trailblazers big man Arvydas Sabonis.

Multiple reports indicate that there is not a player to be named later or additional draft picks involved.

Ramona Shelburne was first to report the deal. Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan has confirmed with a Pacers source the trade and it will reportedly be made official on July 6.

Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

Hearing Oladipo and Sabonis going to Indy — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017

