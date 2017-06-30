× Police: 21-year-old man dead after single car crash in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Tipton County were at the scene of a fatal accident Friday morning that called the life of a 21-year-old male.

Tyler O’Neal was pronounced dead after authorities received the call of a single vehicle accident at around 8:14 a.m.

The scene was near the intersection of CR 800 W and CR 600 N.

Police say he was driving a 2004 Buick southbound on CR 800 W when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

They do not know at this time why the vehicle left the roadway.

O’Neal reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He reportedly died at the hospital.