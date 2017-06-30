× Police asking for public’s help after credit union robbed in Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. – Indiana State Police and the FBI are asking the public’s help with locating a suspect after a credit union was reportedly robbed in Churubusco.

Authorities responded to a call of a robbery at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Fort Financial Credit Union.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8″ with a thin build.

He was wearing dark-colored pants, a white t-shirt, a long shirt/jacket and a fishing hat.

He left the bank in a four-door, dark colored older model Ford.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-432-8661 or the FBI at 317-595-4000.