Police take 3 juveniles into custody after stolen car leads to chase

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – An early morning police chase on the west side ended with three juveniles in custody.

The incident started around 3 a.m. when officers spotted a car in the 6300 block of Hollister Drive that had been reported stolen from a nearby gas station.

A short chase ensued and ended at 30th and High School Road. Speedway police said one of the suspects stayed with the car while two others ran off and had to be tracked down.

All three were taken into custody without further incident. Officers found firearms in the vehicle.

No one was hurt during the incident.