RECIPE: Kim’s Favorite Grilled Marinated Flank Steak

Kim’s Favorite Grilled Marinated Flank Steak

1 (1 ½ to 2 pound) beef flank steak, scored on top

Marinade*

1/3 cup Mazola Corn Oil

1/3 cup soy sauce

3 garlic cloves, very finely minced

2 tablespoons red wine or balsamic vinegar ¼ cup honey or brown sugar ½ – ¾ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Whisk together all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl. Place steak in a shallow dish or zippered plastic bag and pour marinade over all. Cover tightly and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Heat grill to medium-high. Remove flank steak, shaking off excess marinade. Discard marinade in dish/bag. Grill until steak is 145 degrees using instant-read thermometer. Let rest 3 minutes then slice on diagonal. Makes about 5-7 servings.

*If you want, make a double batch, keeping one batch as a sauce to drizzle over grilled flank steak.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD