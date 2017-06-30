RECIPE: Peppered Beef Kabobs

Peppered Beef Kabobs

1 pound beef sirloin, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into wedges

1 medium green (or yellow or orange) bell pepper, cut into wedges

1 medium sweet yellow onion, cut into wedges

Marinade

2 tablespoons Mazola Corn Oil

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoons black medium grind pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon celery seed

1/8 teaspoon salt

Combine all marinade ingredients in a large bowl (or shallow dish or zippered plastic bag). Add meat, cover and marinated in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Remove meat from marinade and discard remaining marinade. Thread meat and vegetables alternately on skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak for at least 30 minutes). Grill 8 to 12 minutes or until desired doneness (145 degrees plus a 3 minute rest period). Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe by Mazola.com with adaptations by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD