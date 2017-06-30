Report: Paul George traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

Posted 9:45 PM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:47PM, June 30, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 16, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to a report by Ramona Shelburne with ESPN.com, Paul George has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has been traded for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.