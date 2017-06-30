REVIEW: Despicable Me 3

Review by Dustin Heller

Gru and his Minions are back in one of the summer’s most highly anticipated sequels, Despicable Me 3 . This third film in the franchise brings back the fabulous voice work of Steve Carell in a dual role as Gru and his long lost twin brother, Dru. The rest of the voice cast consists of Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove, Jenny Slate and Julie Andrews. Despicable Me 3 is Rated PG for rude humor and mild action.

In a failed attempt to catch the evil villain and former child TV star, Balthazar Bratt, Gru and Lucy are fired from the Anti-Villain League and don’t know where to turn. In light of this, Gru’s Minions decide that they’ve had enough and leave him altogether. At rock bottom, Gru is approached by a man claiming that he has a twin brother named Dru that would love to meet him.

Gru is ecstatic and decides to take the family for a visit to meet this brother. Dru wants Gru to show him how to be a supervillain, but all Gru cares about is capturing Bratt and getting his job back at the AVL. Not revealing his true intentions, Gru agrees to help Dru steal the world’s most expensive diamond from Bratt. Will his trickery actually work and help him get his job back or could it end up costing him a brother?

The third installment in the Despicable Me franchise (not counting Minions ) is probably the worst one yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s a total failure. This one felt like it played towards the kids a little more than the first two, with the exception of the 80s references and music that accompanied the villain. The storyline is quite uninventive with nothing really new being brought to the table, and the majority of the laughs will come from the kids.

At this point, the studio has to know the popularity of the Minions and they just didn’t get nearly enough screen time. This was probably the biggest miss of all because the movie could have used a few more laughs. The soundtrack, on the other hand, is chock-full of amazing 80s tracks that are complemented with some pretty slick and hilarious dance moves.

Balthazar Bratt (voiced by Trey Parker) was definitely the high point for me. Overall, it is still a fun movie with these great characters we’ve either grown up with or have come to love over the years. This probably won’t be the best animated film you’ll see this year, but there is a little something for everyone in the family to enjoy and its also a great opportunity for a little family bonding at the movies.

Grade: B-