Several bridge deck replacement projects to begin in western Indiana counties

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have announced that a bridge deck replacement project will close State Road 341 over Sugar Mill Creek on or after Monday, July 10. This roadway is scheduled to be open by September 19th later this year.

The detour will utilize State Road 234 to State Road 32 to U.S. 41 and back to S.R. 341.

This bridge deck overlay and superstructure replacement project will cost nearly $2.5 million dollars and will include several bridges located in Boone, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke and Putnam Counties.