Silver Alert issued for missing 60-year-old Elkhart man

ELKHART, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Elkhart man.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Robert Swidzinski. He was last seen around 1 a.m. in Elkhart and is believed to be in danger. Police said he may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

Swidzinski is 5’11” tall, 161 pounds, with grayish brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/green zip up jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and possibly a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department 574-295-7070 Ext. 0 or 911.