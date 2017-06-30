× Slide schedule for recycling and trash pickup to be in place next week for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) would like to remind all Marion County residents that curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will operate on a slide schedule next week in observance of Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.

There will be NO residential trash, heavy trash or curbside recycling service on Tuesday, July 4. All routes will operate on a slide schedule. Services for the week will be delayed by one day through Saturday, July 8. All services will return to normal schedules Monday, July 10.