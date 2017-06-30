Stormy start to the weekend; Humidity lowers and weather improves Saturday
STORMS DEVELOPING
At 3 pm showers and thunderstorms are increasing and will spread east through 8 pm. A few gusty storms are possible. Main threat will likely be blinding downpours but a few storms may produce strong wind gusts. We are monitoring trends. The Storm Prediction Center is considering issuing a watch box later this afternoon.
BLINDING RAIN FOR FRIDAY COMMUTE
Hitting the road this evening? Tropical-level dew points will aid in blinding downpours for the PM commute. Forecast radar 5 PM Friday.
COLD FRONT COMING
After 8 pm storm swill moves east and the rain threat will lower for the rest of the night. We are expecting a wind shifting cold front to pass early Saturday morning.
Clouds, haze and fog will greet us early Saturday but a wind shift between 8 am and 11 am will signal the start of lowered humidity.
The dew point – the tropical air – will lower throughout the day Saturday as skies brighten. It will feel more comfortable later Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday morning. Dry weather is expected through Monday with renewed storm chances returns on Tuesday for the Fourth of July. More later tonight.