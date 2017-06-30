× Stormy start to the weekend; Humidity lowers and weather improves Saturday

STORMS DEVELOPING At 3 pm showers and thunderstorms are increasing and will spread east through 8 pm. A few gusty storms are possible. Main threat will likely be blinding downpours but a few storms may produce strong wind gusts. We are monitoring trends. The Storm Prediction Center is considering issuing a watch box later this afternoon.

BLINDING RAIN FOR FRIDAY COMMUTE

Hitting the road this evening? Tropical-level dew points will aid in blinding downpours for the PM commute. Forecast radar 5 PM Friday.

COLD FRONT COMING After 8 pm storm swill moves east and the rain threat will lower for the rest of the night. We are expecting a wind shifting cold front to pass early Saturday morning.

Clouds, haze and fog will greet us early Saturday but a wind shift between 8 am and 11 am will signal the start of lowered humidity.