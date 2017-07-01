20 residents displaced after north side fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department was on the scene of a two story apartment fire Saturday on the north side.

According to officials, 20 residents have been displaced following the blaze at Nora Pines Apartments in the 8900 block of Compton St.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:43 a.m. and reportedly had the fire under control by 10:01 a.m.

A firefighter and one resident reported slight injures.

IFD estimates the damage at $500,000 and and confirms eight units were damaged.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was an adult male frying chicken on the stove, he fell asleep to find a fire in his kitchen.