Fishers police, Kroger team up to "Pack the Cruiser"

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department and Kroger have teamed up to collect food donations.

“Pack the Cruiser” will collect food items for the Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank’s Hamilton Southeastern Summer Lunch Program. The program allows children in the area to have a reliable food source over the summer months.

Shoppers at Fishers Kroger locations are encouraged to shop for a few extra items to donate to the program. The purchases can be placed in a police cruiser parked on site as customers leave the store. Kroger has already donated $4000 to the summer lunch program, and will divide an additional $1,500 in food among three Kroger drop-off locations Saturday.

Some of the items HCH is looking for are:

Peanut Butter

Tuna or chicken in pouches

Cereal

Jelly (no glass)

Canned fruit/soup/vegetables

Granola bars

Tortillas

Apple sauce

Juice boxes

Mac & Cheese

Crackers

Instant oatmeal

Officers will be on site from 10-2 at the following Kroger stores on Saturday, July 1st: