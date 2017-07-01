× Nice Sunday with an unsettled weather pattern returning next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! After a deluge of rain on Friday, many areas stayed dry Saturday. However, we’ve had some showers & t-storms pop up in northern and eastern Indiana this afternoon. They’ve moved into Ohio at 5:15 p.m.

Tonight we’ll be clear with lows in the low to mid-60s. Sunday will bring dry conditions with highs in the mid-80s and less humid conditions. Winds will be westerly at 10 to 15 mph. There’s a chance of showers or t-storms across northern Indiana Sunday night.

We’re looking at a slight chance of showers and t-storms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s and increasing humidity.

Tuesday, July 4th will bring scattered showers and t-storms with highs in the mid-80s.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the week with storms likely Wednesday and Thursday. It will be a humid week ahead too. –Danielle Dozier