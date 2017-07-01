× Seasonal summer weekend!

Happy Saturday! Fog has developed throughout the state reducing visibility. The fog will lift out by late morning, leaving a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

As a disturbance slides through the area a few spotty showers are possible this afternoon. They will be short lived and we are not expecting any severe weather.

Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 80s with lower humidity.

Rain looks to arrive for the 4th of July and could impact some fireworks shows. Wednesday is also looking very wet with slight rain chances through Friday.