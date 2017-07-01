× Troopers target dangerous drivers this holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- State Police are ramping up efforts to keep you and your family safe this holiday weekend.

Officials say this could be one of the busiest, and possibly record-breaking, travel weekends that we’ve seen in a long time. Because the Fourth of July is on a Tuesday, State Police expect to see high numbers of drivers through Wednesday, and there are things they want you to know in order to stay safe.

Starting Friday night, AAA estimates more than 44 million Americans will hit the roads, travelling more than 50 miles from home. Those numbers have ISP reminding drivers what they need to keep in mind.

“I believe mainly time management,” said Trooper Chris Cannon, of the Indiana State Police.

Cannon said all too often he sees crashes happen when drivers get in too much of a hurry. He said this weekend, drivers need to slow down, pay attention, and be ready for backups.

“We all feel like we’re in a rush sometimes and most of the time during holidays, its more heightened,” said Cannon.

AAA estimates we’ll see about a million more people on the roads this year compared to last year. ISP will be enforcing Project CARE, their initiative to target impaired, aggressive and speeding drivers.

This weekend, INDOT is putting a moratorium on some major projects hoping to ease congestion and give holiday travelers one less thing to worry about as they head off to enjoy the Fourth.