Westfield police charge cyclist after May road rage incident
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Police in Westfield have identified and charged a cyclist after an alleged road rage incident back in May.
Steve Boller has been charged with battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly contact after a woman claims she was attacked by him while driving.
The incident happened on May 28 at a roundabout on E. 161st St. and Carey Rd.
Boller’s initial hearing will be on July 27 at 1:15 p.m.
He will reportedly receive the two charges in the mail.