× Daily storm chances return as the humidity builds into Independence Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! Temperatures reached the mid-80s this afternoon and will fall into the upper 70s through 9 p.m. We’ll be clear for your outdoor plans but there is a chance of showers and t-storms tonight across northern Indiana.

Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the mid-60s. Monday will bring a partly sunny sky with highs in the upper 80s. It will turn a bit more humid as dew points go up to the mid-60s. The heat index on Monday will reach the upper 80s and possibly the low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5 to 10 mph if you’re hitting the lakes. However, keep in mind that there is a chance of a shower or t-storm in the afternoon.

Tuesday, July 4th, will also have a chance of afternoon showers and t-storms. The reason the pattern becomes unsettled is a front that will be moving through and stalling across our area. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid-80s. While it will be warm, it won’t be the warmest July 4th we’ve seen. That belongs to the year 1911 when it reached 103 degrees.

A low-pressure system is progged to move through our area Wednesday night into Thursday whereas the rain chances will increase. By Friday, highs should climb into the upper 80s as we develop a northwest flow. –Danielle Dozier

In case you were curious about how we finished June, the average monthly temperature was 72 degrees and 0.1 degrees above average in Indy. Rainfall was 2.28 inches above average.