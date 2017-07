× Daleville man dies Sunday after lawn mower traps him in creek

DALEVILLE, Ind. – A man in Daleville died Sunday afternoon after police say a lawn mower trapped him into Bell Creek.

The Star Press reports that Jeffery Foster, 62, was mowing his lawn at his home along S. Pugsley Rd. when his lawn mower tipped into Bell Creek.

The mower reportedly trapped Foster underwater for an unknown amount of time.

Delaware County authorities tried to revive Foster at the scene, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Pugsley Rd. remained closed for over an hour and authorities responded.