IN Focus: Messer defends health care bill, wife’s legal work

INDIANAPOLIS - In a recent interview with FOX59's IN Focus, Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) defended the GOP health care plan and his wife's legal work for the city of Fishers, which has been the subject of two recent reports from the Associated Press.

The situation has also caught the attention of Rep. Todd Rokita's campaign, with Messer and Rokita preparing for the possibility of a bruising primary in the race for U.S. Senate next year.

Last week, a Rokita campaign staffer sent the media a link to the AP report, a move that Messer blasted when we spoke with him last week.

"Frankly, I've known Todd a long time and very little surprises me," said Messer. "But I would say it's not typical that someone starts the campaign by coming after someone's spouse, but again, I have great faith and trust in Hoosiers, and (they'll) judge me and my work on its merits."