Man in critical condition after stabbing on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a person stabbed on the near north side.

A little before 3:00 a.m., authorities arrived on-scene at the Phillips 66 gas station near East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive to find a male stabbed.

The man was taken to Eskanazi in critical condition.

The stabbing did not take place at the gas station, but after the man was stabbed, he was driven to the gas station in an SUV.

Police are talking to several witnesses to get more information on what happened.

It is unknown if there is a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.