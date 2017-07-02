× Noblesville man dies after vehicle strikes his motorcycle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Hamilton County Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the scene in to 24500 block of Jerkwater Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Michael A. Crooks was driving an off-road style Honda motorcycle southbound when a Ford Excursion pulled in front of him.

Deputies say Crooks was ejected from his bike and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

Investigators believe Crooks’ motorcycle didn’t have a functioning headlamp, which may have caused the driver of the Excursion, 61-year-old Kathryn Bray, not to see him.

Results of toxicology tests are pending. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 317-773-1872 or 317-773-1282.