RECIPES: Independence Day Cocktails

USA Snow Cones

1 oz Angels Envy Bourbon

.5 oz Patron Citronge Orange

1 oz Raspberry Syrup

1 oz Blueberry Syrup

Raspberry Syrup

1 pint Indiana Raspberries

1 cup orange juice

1 cup sugar

2 cups water

Bring Raspberries slowly to boil with water until Raspberries are broken down. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool to room temp. Strain out solids, add OJ then refrigerate.

Blueberry Syrup

1 pint Indiana Blueberries

1 cup sugar

2 cups water

Bring blueberries slowly to boil, then lightly crush with muffler. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool to room temp. Strain out solids, refrigerate.

Boozy Popsicles

1 bottle Patron Silver Tequila

250 ml Lemon Juice

125 ml Orange Juice

250 ml Simple Syrup (equal parts sugar to water, dissolved)

125 ml water

Combine all ingredients, chill, then add to pre-purchased ice-pop sleeves. Freeze and enjoy!

Sangria

750 ml Dry Rose

2 oz Starlight Applejack (Indiana)

2 oz Orange Liqueur

1 oz St. George Raspberry Brandy

1.5 oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Simple Syrup (equal parts sugar to water, dissolved)

Mix all ingredients together in pitcher, add your choice of sliced fruit, refrigerate overnight. Serve over ice.