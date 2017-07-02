× Sunny and dry Sunday, Rain chances on the 4th of July

Good Sunday morning! Bright sunny skies on the way today also mean a very high UV index. You will want the sun block as it only takes 15 minutes to burn.

Afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s. But the humidity remains low today, so it will still feel comfortable outside.

Rain chances return overnight as a front slides south into northern Indiana. A few areas will start Monday with spotty showers.

Scattered showers are possible on the 4th of July, but there will be a lot of dry time as well. The rain chances stick with us into next weekend as temperatures cool off a bit on Saturday.