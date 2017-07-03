Armed robbery caught on camera outside of east side bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a group of people who robbed two men at gunpoint outside of an east side bar. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

“It escalated so quickly. It was like out of nowhere,” said victim Charles Lamb.

Lamb says he was taking a quick smoke break outside of a bar on North Bosart Avenue Thursday when he was approached by a man and a woman.

“We were about to go back in and out of nowhere they just came down the street and asked for a phone and all that,” said Lamb. “When they asked for the phone, I knew something was going on because she moved to the side a little bit and that’s when he pulled out the gun.”

Lamb says it was not just those two people standing in front of him who were involved in the armed robbery.

“There were three people, one guy and two girls,” said Lamb.

The surveillance video shows another woman walk out of the alleyway. In the video, you can see the woman pat down the other customer.

“It was almost like it was rehearsed because she was obviously standing in the alley and as soon as she heard him pull the gun out I guess that was her cue to come out,” said Lamb.

Lamb says the guy holding the gun looked nervous but says he did not think the man would leave until he had what he wanted.

"I do know that at one time he said you think this is a game? You think I'm playing," said Lamb

Lamb tells FOX59 that the suspects ran off and used his credit card at a local gas station. He says the suspects spent $14 on gas before he shut the card off. Lamb hopes the pit stop at the bar leads to more evidence for police.

“If anybody knows anything, call the police. It would be great if they could get them behind bars because they are going to do it again and again until they are caught,” said Lamb.

IMPD tells FOX59 that detectives are still following up on leads with this robbery case and they are also looking into the possibility that the robbery could be connected to another crime that happened just minutes later a few blocks away.

If you have information on this incident, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.