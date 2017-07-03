× Autopsy unable to determine manner of death for man found dead on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After an autopsy, officials are still unable to determine if a man found dead on the near west side was the victim of a hit-and-run or a homicide.

Marion County Coroner Alfarena Ballew confirmed Monday that Patrick Brewer, 48, died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. Police were hoping the autopsy results would help them decide if this is a homicide or traffic-related case.

The results didn’t specify Brewer’s manner of death, so for now, homicide and traffic detectives will work the case simultaneously.

Brewer spent all night with family on Friday. He planned to go to the second day of his family reunion, but never made it. Early Saturday morning, Brewer’s body was found in the middle of the 1400 block of Exeter Avenue.

“Generally when you get hit by a car, don’t you have other marks on you?” questioned sister Nancy Jackson. “I mean you just don’t have it on your head, in one spot. You have it all over you.”

The autopsy was able to conclude Brewer’s injuries were not just to his head. If that was the case, Ballew says that would have been stated specifically.

Family members say no matter how he died, it’s still a murder and he deserves justice.

The victim’s mother, Mary Graham, is heartbroken burying a second son in three years. Her other son died of meningitis three years ago.

Anyone with any information about how Brewer died is asked call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.