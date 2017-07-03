× Holiday weather remains hot and a touch unsettled!

A few sprinkles and showers overnight are weakening at this hour! And again, many dry hours are expected on this Monday, in fact, for some, no rain at all for the entire day. Hazy sunshine and warm, muggy conditions will roll on for the day with highs reaching the upper 80’s for downtown Indianapolis. Roughly after 3:00 pm today, some storms will develop along a lingering front on the northern Indiana border. Once storms initiate they will begin to drift southeast toward our viewing area. This will impact some outdoor activities for tonight but still keep all plans and only adjust once the rain moves through…

Fourth of July forecast remains very warm with isolated storms developing through the late afternoon. Much like today, daytime heating will act as the trigger to get storms popping across the state. Some should expect a brief but heavy downpour in spots while others won’t get a drop all day! Temperatures remains very warm for tomorrow (Tuesday) with highs in the middle to upper 80’s. FOX 59 is a proud media sponsor of the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest so be sure to check in with us as we tracking any approaching storms!