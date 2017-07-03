WATCH LIVE: Nearly 100 people to become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly 100 people from more than 30 countries will become U.S. citizens during a ceremony Monday in Indianapolis.

The naturalization ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential site. Senior U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker will preside. U.S. Sen. Todd Young is also scheduled to speak.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said 97 people from 32 countries will take the oath to become U.S. citizens.

The event is part of the organization’s annual Independence Day celebration and is one of 65 such naturalization ceremonies across the nation welcoming nearly 15,000 new citizens to the U.S.