North Putnam senior, three-sport athlete killed in car accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – The North Putnam community is mourning the death of a high school senior after a car accident last week.

Dylan Hess, 17, was a member of the football, basketball, and track and field teams. He was driving to North Putnam High School with two other member of the football team on Wednesday, June 28 around 3 p.m. when he lost control of his Toyota Camry on a gravel road near 5018 East County Road 900 North, according to our partners at the IndyStar.

Hess was ejected from the car, and it rolled several times before landing on top of him. Fire crews had to use heavy rescue equipment to free Hess, and he was taken to Hendricks Regional Health before being airlifted to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital. Hess passed away later that evening.

Neither of the other two teens in the car with Hess was seriously injured,

A celebration of life will be held at the North Putnam High School on Wednesday, July 5 from 3 to 7 p.m.

“Dylan will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, brother, grandson, and friend,” North Putnam High School posted on their Facebook page.