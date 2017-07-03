Police hope rings can help identify body found near Muncie train tracks

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in central Indiana hope two rings found with human remains discovered last fall along railroad tracks can help them identify that person.

The mostly skeletal remains were found November 28, 2016 in rural Delaware County near County Roads 700 West and 300 South. They are believed to be those of a white male between about age 30 and 50. Investigators say found extra-large blue basketball shorts, white men’s underwear and two distinctive rings near the remains.

The Star Press reports one ring is a rusty, rough band with a star-shaped flower. The other is a smooth, twisting metal band inscribed with a Bible verse from Philippians 4:6.

That inscription reads, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.”

Case details are posted online on a national database for unidentified persons. Anyone with information about the body found in November in Delaware County is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Stanley of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 765-747-7840.