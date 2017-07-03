× Police: Man robs victim who offered to buy items from him at pawn shop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing another man at gunpoint after the victim offered to buy something from him.

Police say the victim met the suspect at an EZ Pawn shop when the suspect was trying to pawn gold jewelry. The deal fell through, and the victim offered to purchase the jewelry from the suspect.

The victim said the money was at his home, so he drove the suspect there. Police say at this time, the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The suspect forced the victim to drive to Fifth Third Bank at 2802 Lafayette Road to withdraw money from his account.

After getting the cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information.