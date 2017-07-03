Rain threat remains low through Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEW STORMS AROUND

There are a few showers and thunderstorms developing late afternoon mainly over the norther quarter of Indianan. A slow, southeast drift to these storms may bring these into north-central Indiana before diminishing before 10 pm. A weak front that slips south later tonight will bring a wind shift into central Indiana before 12 am.

RAIN ON THE FOURTH?

Historically it has rained on 48% of the Fourth of July's in Indianapolis, most recently last year. The threat returns for this year but will it was out firework displays? The answer is no. There will be showers and thunderstorms Tuesday developing mainly during the heating of the day and increasing by 6 - 7 pm. A weak front in the area will aid in the storm development along with the heating of the day.

The shower and thunderstorm threat will reach peak coverage of nearly 40% by 4 pm then steadily decline through 10 pm. The rain threat will be practically zero by 10 pm and when fireworks will be lighted! If you are unlucky enough to get under a Tuesday downpour it will not be long lived.