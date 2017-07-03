× Report: Pacers agree to deal with free agent Darren Collison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to a deal with free agent point guard Darren Collison, according to an ESPN report.

A first round pick in 2009 out of UCLA by New Orleans, Collison played with the Blue and Gold from 2010-2012, but has been with the Sacramento Kings for the past three years.

Free agent guard Darren Collison has agreed in principle to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

Over an eight year career, Collison averages 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. Last season, he played in 68 games while starting 63 of them for the Kings, tallying 13.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.