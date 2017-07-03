Report: Pacers agree to deal with free agent Darren Collison

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Darren Collison #7 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on December 4, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 04: Darren Collison #7 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on December 4, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have agreed to a deal with free agent point guard Darren Collison, according to an ESPN report.
A first round pick in 2009 out of UCLA by New Orleans, Collison played with the Blue and Gold from 2010-2012, but has been with the Sacramento Kings for the past three years.
Over an eight year career, Collison averages 12.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. Last season, he played in 68 games while starting 63 of them for the Kings, tallying 13.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.