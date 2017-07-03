Soccer moms taking on trouble right here in Central Indiana? Local author Myra Levine stopped by with more on her new novel "Revenge of the Soccer Moms".
Revenge of the Soccer Moms
-
Soccer star and Indiana native Lauren Holiday shares first selfie post-brain surgery
-
Downtown Indy heats up with conventions, concerts and summer sports this week
-
US, Mexico, Canada join to launch 2026 World Cup bid
-
Mothers’ Day tech
-
10-year-old girl in Virginia beats all odds after being given 48 hours to live
-
-
Team disqualified from soccer tournament because organizers thought girl ‘looked like a boy’
-
Indianapolis Zoo announces arrival of two lemur babies
-
David Letterman’s mother, Dorothy Mengering, dies at 95, publicist confirms
-
Liam Neeson ‘taken’ by free food offer
-
Indianapolis gearing up for more spring time running events this weekend
-
-
Missing boy who didn’t want to go to camp found on roof by news chopper
-
Fit on Fox: sideline workout
-
Mass funeral held for American student Otto Warmbier who died after release from North Korea