Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman from New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 76-year-old woman from New Albany, Indiana.

Police say the woman, Janice Powell, may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Officers say Powell was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in New Albany Monday. A clothing description was not available.

Powell is a white female who is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Powell’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the New Albany Police Department 812-944-6411 or 911.