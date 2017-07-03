Suspect, victim taken to hospital after shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were injured in a shooting Monday on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers were called to a residence in the 3400 block of East 26th Street, near North Olney Street, just before 11:30 a.m. It was initially believed that two people had been shot.

The female suspect came to the house and met with the victim, who is also a woman. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Sgt. Frank Wooten said a fight broke out at the home, and at least two shots were fired. One of the shots hit the victim inside the home.

A man who was there at the time tackled the suspect in the front yard and held her until police arrived. The suspect may have been pistol-whipped during the takedown. Both were taken to Eskenazi Health. The victim was in critical but stable condition.

Woman shot inside of home on near NE side. Police say fight started inside of the home between 2 women. 1 pulled out a a gun and fired shots pic.twitter.com/inbnL56Bp0 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) July 3, 2017