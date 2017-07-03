Suspect, victim taken to hospital after shooting on near northeast side

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two people were injured in a shooting Monday on the city’s near northeast side.
Officers were called to a residence in the 3400 block of East 26th Street, near North Olney Street, just before 11:30 a.m. It was initially believed that two people had been shot.
The female suspect came to the house and met with the victim, who is also a woman. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Sgt. Frank Wooten said a fight broke out at the home, and at least two shots were fired. One of the shots hit the victim inside the home.
A man who was there at the time tackled the suspect in the front yard and held her until police arrived. The suspect may have been pistol-whipped during the takedown. Both were taken to Eskenazi Health. The victim was in critical but stable condition.