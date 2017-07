× Vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes of I-65 near SR 46 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of northbound I-65 near State Road 46 in Bartholomew County.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel northbound on I-65 near mile marker 71.0.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.