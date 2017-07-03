× Woman injured by boat propeller in Monticello lake

MONTICELLO, Ind.– Indiana conservation officers say a woman was struck by a boat propeller Monday morning at Lake Shafer.

Around 11:10 a.m., officers were called the the lake. Heather Roan, 33, of Chicago, was swimming with other family members when an anchor holding their boat in place became loose. The boat started drifting into the bank, and the operator told everyone in the water to get onto the tube or climb onto the boat so he could pull away.

The operator was not aware Roan was still in the water behind the boat when he put it in reverse. The propeller of the boat struck her in the lower back.

Her family members were able to get her back on the boat. They took her to a residence and called 911. Roan was taken to White Memorial Hospital before she was flown via Lifeline to IU Methodist hospital in Indianapolis.

No criminal charges are pending at this time. Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor.