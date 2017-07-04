× ‘7-Eleven coffee is better’ Police say Indiana man threw coffee pot, injured several officers

ELKHART, Ind. – Officers with the Elkhart Police Department arrested a man accused of causing a disturbance at multiple convenience stores and fighting with police, WSBT reports.

Police were called to a 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Toledo Road just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday on a theft report. An employee at the convenience store told officers that a man grabbed a pair of sunglasses, picked up a pot of coffee, and walked out of the store without paying for the items.

Less than 30 minutes later, police received a call from the Village Pantry in the 1500 block of Toledo Road on a report of battery. An injured person at the scene told police that a man wearing sunglasses entered the store, picked up a coffee pot, yelled, “7-Eleven coffee is better!” and threw the pot at the victim. The pot shattered, causing hot coffee to splash on the victim’s face and clothing.

Just a few minutes later, police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Prairie Street after a man entered the home and broke a window, according to WSBT. Police say the suspect matched the description of the man from the convenience store.

Officers located the man who refused to show his hands, so they used a Taser on him. But he broke free, pushed one of the officers, and fled from the scene.

During the pursuit, the man hid in a garage and took off his clothes. He was captured a shortly later, where he fought with officers. He injured two of the officers, police say.

Michael Coleman, 30, was arrested, and he faces preliminary charges of theft, battery, criminal mischief, battery of an officer, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and public indecency.