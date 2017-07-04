Butler-Tarkington residents worried about problem intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Neighbors in Butler-Tarkington hope a petition will help make one of the neighborhood intersections safer.

Some people living near 43rd and Boulevard worry it's too dangerous to cross.

"It's a tight road with a lot of traffic and it's hard to see sometimes," Terry Wilson.

Not just crossing, but turning right or left on to Boulevard from 43rd Street makes a lot of drivers uneasy.

"There's been a lot of, you know, close calls," said Brandon Haulcomb, who lives close to the intersection. "We hear a lot of screeching."

Haulcomb used to have trouble crossing to get to his house from each direction of 43rd. He says overgrown trees and bushes at a vacant house at the intersection made crossing or left turns on to Boulevard dangerous.

Now, he and most others believe the biggest problem remaining is the line of cars parked along Boulevard, just south of 43rd.

"Cars block things, it might even be trucks," said Cedric Taylor. "How are you going to look around a truck when you’re in a small car?​"

Most drivers can't see around and described the process of crossing and turning as moments when they hope and pray for the best.

"You’re kind of like, hoping to get out there and not get hit, but by the time you realize you know, you’re out there, it could be too late," said Haulcomb.

A woman living in the neighborhood started a petition to hopefully help drivers avoid crashes and near-misses. She's proposing making the intersection a four-way stop.

"I go a little bit out of my way every day to avoid going to that intersection and it seems ridiculous because it’s a simple solution," said Wilson. "Adding a stop sign, four ways, I think would do a lot to make it more passable and safer for everybody in the neighborhood."

Others have proposed limiting the parking just south of 43rd. But with space already tight in the neighborhood, even those who desperately want something done at the intersection oppose that idea.

While more than a hundred people have already signed the petition​, support for the stop signs isn't universal though.

A neighborhood Facebook page shows some people saying it will slow down commutes that already contend with a lot of stop signs on other streets. But the people living closest to the intersection think people need to think more about the greater good than themselves.

"Yes, it slows us down every time, but we all have to make sacrifices when we live in a society together," said Wilson. "I think the benefit far outweighs any inconvenience."

Haulcomb had even sharper words for those opposed to the stop signs because of the added travel time.

"If it inconveniences you, I’m sorry, but at least it saved your life," said Haulcomb.

To these neighbors, the potential to save a life, especially in the winter, is very real.

"It’s a dry day today," said Wilson. "The roads are not slippery. The visibility is good. When we hit November, December, January, it’s slippery, it’s dark. You’re really taking your life in your own hands in that intersection."

If you think your neighborhood has a problem intersection too, you should contact​ the Mayor's Action Center to make an official complaint.