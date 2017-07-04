Carmel police seek suspects accused of trying to cash stolen check

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are looking for two people caught on camera trying to cash a stolen check.

Investigators said surveillance video from June 21 showed them attempting to cash the check, which had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Westfield.

Police said the passenger identified herself as the victim and presented the victim’s driver’s license while trying to cash it. She was seen with a male driver in a newer model gray Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information should call the Carmel Police Department Investigations Division at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).