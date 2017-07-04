Death of YouTube, VH1 star Stevie Ryan ruled suicide, coroner’s office says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – YouTube star and TV host Stevie Ryan died Saturday in what the coroner ruled a suicide.

The 33-year-old was found dead at her Los Angeles home Saturday after hanging herself, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Ryan made a name for herself on YouTube with a series called “Little Loca.” She later appeared on the VH1 series “Stevie TV.” The sketch comedy series lasted two seasons.

Ryan was best known for doing impressions of celebrities, with those of Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Amy Winehouse among her most famous.

Ryan was born in Riverside, Calif., and grew up in Victorville. She moved to Los Angeles when she was 19 years old to pursue a career in entertainment.

Ryan hosted a podcast about depression called “Mentally Ch(ill)” and was struggling with the recent death of her grandfather. She posted a tweet Friday that said, “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

Ryan mentioned her grandfather in a recent podcast and wondered if his death would send her spiraling into depression.

On Father’s Day, she posted a video of her kissing her grandfather on the cheek as he lay in bed. “Today is Father’s Day & although I have the best dad ever, I also have the best grandfather ever,” she wrote on Instagram in a June 18 post. “Unfortunately he hasn’t been doing well & I’m trying to prepare myself but it sucks.”

Kristen Carney, Ryan’s co-host for the podcast, called Ryan “the coolest girl I’ve ever known” in a tweet posted Monday.