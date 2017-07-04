Downpours dot the area Fourth of July, most will be rain-free

RADAR UPDATE 3:20 pm – no lightning but a few scattered downpours slowly drifting WEST. Chances of showers and a thunderstorm continue rest of the afternoon and into the early evening. Coverage will increase through 6 pm to 30-40% of the area.

