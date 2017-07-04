Downpours dot the area Fourth of July, most will be rain-free
RADAR UPDATE 3:20 pm – no lightning but a few scattered downpours slowly drifting WEST. Chances of showers and a thunderstorm continue rest of the afternoon and into the early evening. Coverage will increase through 6 pm to 30-40% of the area.
Spotty showers and storms will dot the area but MOST will be rain-free and a GO for fireworks for the Fourth! After peak heating these will trend fewer before nightfall. Plan on warm – moderately humid and some hazy conditions for fireworks displays this evening.
I’m posting the latest forecast radar for 8 pm this evening. Throw Fox 59 WXIN Indianapolis on in the background from 4 pm through 7:30 for a check on the radar and whats’ headed your way.