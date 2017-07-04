× Downtown’s Indianapolis Colts Grille set to close

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We have bad news for fans of the Indianapolis Colts Grille—the restaurant will close its doors for good after downtown Fourth of July festivities.

The restaurant first opened in August 2011 across from Circle Center Mall on West Washington Street, and has served as a popular spot for Colts fans to gather before the team’s home games. It was best known for serving up burgers and featuring sports memorabilia.

An employee confirmed the closure to FOX59, although the restaurant’s social media pages made no mention of it as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s unclear why the restaurant is closing.

It’s the second Colts-themed restaurant to close in recent years. In 2013, the Blue Crew Sports Grill shut down over financial difficulties and tax trouble.