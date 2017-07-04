× Gun battle erupts in west side apartment complex parking lot; 2 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were shot and wounded in what Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are calling a gunfight in the parking lot of West Lake Apartments.

The gun play erupted shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of West Lake North Dr. Two patrolling IMPD officers heard the gunfire and arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, still inside of a car. The vehicle had numerous bullet holes, according to police investigators.

A second gunshot victim who police say was involved in the gun battle was found in the 4500 block of N. Mission Dr. He had been shot in the groin.

Both gunshot victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confiscated two vehicles and four firearms in what they say was a drug-related gunfight. Investigators believe as many as 30 shots were fired as the two suspects fired at each other.