Gun battle leads to fire, explosions on west side; 2 firefighters injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A gun battle on the west side early Tuesday morning caused a fire and a pair of explosions, officials say.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, gasoline from a vehicle hit in the gunfire leaked into a storm sewer, causing an explosion and fire at a subsurface lift station at the Westlake apartment complex.

Wayne Township crews quickly got the fire under control. However, a second explosion occurred near a manhole, injuring two firefighters. Both were evaluated at the scene and released, according to Capt. Mike Pruitt with the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The Marion County Public Health Department and Wayne Township Hazmat were called to the scene.