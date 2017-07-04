× I-70 East ramp to Indianapolis International Airport to close this weekend for bridge project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction contractors plan to close the eastbound I-70 and Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway ramp to Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport) this weekend for bridge maintenance and preservation.

Weather permitting, the ramp is scheduled to close this Friday, July 7 and open before 6 a.m. on Monday, July 10. During the closure, posted and electronic message signs will direct eastbound exiting traffic to continue to I-465 South and State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue Exit 8. Motorists can use the interchange to return to I-465 North and I-70 West to access Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive (Indianapolis International Airport).

Access from Ameriplex Parkway will remain open to eastbound I-70, and motorists should follow the same detour to access Indianapolis International Airport from westbound I-70.

The work is part of a $4.6 million bridge preservation contract for 15 structures along Interstate 70 between the Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway interchange and I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

Eleven of the bridges are located at the I-70 and Ronald Reagan/Ameriplex Parkway interchange area, three bridges are located on Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Drive ramps to and from the Indianapolis International Airport, and one bridge is on High School Road over I-70.