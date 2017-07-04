Indiana family searches for owner of teddy bear with recording from man deployed in Afghanistan

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A local military family is searching for the owner of a very special teddy bear from a man deployed in Afghanistan.

Amanda Fields says her daughter found the stuffed animal in a box of other toys that her neighbor was trying to sell in Princes Lakes. Her daughter played with the bear for a few hours before she realized it had a button.

Fields took the recording module out of the bear in order to hear the message: “Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. Daddy misses you. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I’ll see you soon, I love you!”

Fields’ husband is a Marine and just returned home from his fourth deployment, so it really hit home for her.

“As a military family, we know how hard it is for Dad to be away. We hold on to every single word, message and gift during his deployments. These sentiments and the sound of Daddy’s voice may be the one thing getting a child through their father’s deployment,” Fields wrote on Facebook.

If you recognize the bear or the voice in the recording, please email us at fox59news@fox59.com, and we will relay the message to Fields.