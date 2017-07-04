PITTSBURGH, Penn. -- An Avon High School senior is in Pittsburgh today to mark Independence Day in a unique way. Madelynne Hunter will get to ring the Liberty Bell. She spoke with FOX59 about the reason why, along with her connection to history and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Local teenager to ring Liberty Bell on Independence Day
-
Innovative housing options help autistic adults find independence
-
Independence Day tech flair
-
Independence Day social at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
-
Independence Day cocktails
-
Garden Guru: Patriotic garden decor
-
-
Slide schedule for recycling and trash pickup to be in place next week for Marion County
-
Eric Frein, convicted of killing trooper in ambush, sentenced to death in Pennsylvania
-
Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker spends Draft Day visiting children’s hospital
-
Indianapolis Colts season tickets now on sale
-
Scorpion stings United passenger after dropping from overhead bin
-
-
Lapel teen sends warning after scary park encounter
-
Trump’s small business head visits Speedway as President reportedly weighs action on religious freedom
-
‘Deadliest Catch’ captain Sig Hansen arrested, accused of denting car during incident with Uber driver